Daniel Allen (10/03/1984) of Ridley Terrace, Sunderland, was charged with violent disorder and assaulting an emergency employee. He appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Monday 15 June.

James Miekle (19/08/1981) of no fixed handle, was charged with two counts of assaulting an emergency services employee. He appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on 15 June 2020.

Hasan Khan (11/01/1999) of Park Lane, Hertfordshire, was charged with possession of a Class B drug. He will seem at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on 13 July 2020.

Ferirai Mzila (16/03/1996) of no fixed handle, was charged with assaulting an emergency services employee. He appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on 15 June 2020.

Liam Hanley (16/05/1991) of Farmhouse Street, Walsall was charged with possession of a Class A drug, He will seem at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on 10 July 2020.

Andrew Banking institutions (13/04/1992) of no fixed handle, was charged was outranging public decency. He appeared at Westminster Magistrates Court on Monday 15 June.

Matthew Cardwell (21/01/1989) of Boundary Street West, Barking was charged with criminal injury, he will appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on 10 July.

Christopher Scott, 28, of East Street, Southwark, was charged with two counts of assaulting an emergency services employee. He appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on eight June 2020.

Orson Shandilya, 23, of Jubilee Shut, Harlesden, was charged with resulting in intentional harassment, alarm or distress and possession of a class A drug. He will seem at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on three July 2020.

Brendon Cummins, 18, of no fixed handle, was charged with assaulting an emergency services employee. He will seem at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on 30 June 2020.

Piers Corbyn, 73, of East Street, Southwark, was charged with offences below the Well being Safety (Coronavirus, Restrictions) Laws 2020. He is due to seem at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on July 2020.

Phillip Hartley, 37, of Christchurch Street, Doncaster, was charged with offences below the Well being Safety (Coronavirus, Restrictions) Laws 2020. He is due to seem at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on 18 August 2020.

Jeffery Wyatt, 56, of Watery Lane, Beachampton, Milton Keynes, was charged with offences below the Well being Safety (Coronavirus, Restrictions) Laws 2020. He is due to seem at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on 10 July 2020.

Fiona Hine, 35, of Arabella Drive, Wandsworth, was charged with offences below the Well being Safety (Coronavirus, Restrictions) Laws 2020. She is due to seem at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on 18 August 2020.

Jackub Andrzej, 27, of Trentham Court, Ealing, was charged with offences below the Well being Safety (Coronavirus, Restrictions) Laws 2020. He is due to seem at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on 18 August 2020.

Dimitri Pensin, 34, of Wiltshire Lane, Pinner, was charged with offences below the Well being Safety (Coronavirus, Restrictions) Laws 2020. He is due to seem at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on 12 August 2020.

Piers Corbyn, 73, of East Street, Southwark, was charged with offences below the Well being Safety (Coronavirus, Restrictions) Laws 2020. He is due to seem at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on 20 August 2020.

Azelia Aqui, 29, of no fixed handle, was charged with offences below the Well being Safety (Coronavirus, Restrictions) Laws 2020. She is due to seem at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on 20 August 2020.

Donnalee Andrews, 55, of Obelisk Rise, Northampton, was charged with offences below the Well being Safety (Coronavirus, Restrictions) Laws 2020. She is due to seem at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on 20 August 2020.

Aleksandrs Rimicans, 27 of Hornsey Street, Islington, was charged with offences below the Well being Safety (Coronavirus, Restrictions) Laws 2020. He is due to seem at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on 20 August 2020.

Alexander Heaton, 37 of Anglo Street, Tower Hamlets, was charged with offences below the Well being Safety (Coronavirus, Restrictions) Laws 2020. He is due to seem at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on 12 August 2020.

Jaime Stewart, 44, of Woodside Street, Wood Green, was charged with offences below the Well being Safety (Coronavirus, Restrictions) Laws 2020. He is due to seem at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on 18 August 2020.

Princess Rose Morgan, 56, of Shakespeare Street, Lambeth, was charged with offences below the Well being Safety (Coronavirus, Restrictions) Laws 2020. She is due to seem at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on 13 August 2020.

Ian Jackson, 66, of Kimber Court, Wandsworth, was charged with offences below the Well being Safety (Coronavirus, Restrictions) Laws 2020. He is due to seem at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on 19 August 2020.