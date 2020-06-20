Japan and Vietnam to Ease Bilateral Travel Restrictions

Japan and Vietnam have agreed to partially lift travel bans and ease restrictions phase by phase as a way to reopen financial and bilateral exchanges amongst the two Asian nations exactly where coronavirus infections have largely been taken below handle.

Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi informed reporters Friday that Vietnam is one particular of 4 nations that Japan has been discussing resuming mutual visits in phases. Japan is also in search of comparable bilateral arrangements with Thailand, Australia and New Zealand.

Japan and Vietnam are discussing last specifics this kind of as timing of resumption, Motegi stated.

Japan has imposed entry bans to 111 nations as component of coronavirus measures.

Japan lifted a 7-week pandemic emergency in late Could and has commenced reopening social and company actions to reduce financial harm. All domestic restrictions are eliminated Friday and persons can now begin traveling anyplace in Japan, while bodily distancing and other preventive measures are requested.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe stated Thursday aggressive virus testing is essential to rapidly acquiring and isolating individuals as the nation resumes social and financial exercise securely. He stated testing centers for foreign site visitors are also staying planned.

Motegi stated Japan seeks to phase up “strategic partnership” with Vietnam and more market financial and persons exchanges. Vietnam has reported only 342 scenarios and no deaths. Japan has 17,740 scenarios and 935 deaths.

“It is important to resume international exchanges of people partially and gradually, as we try to get the economy back on the recovery track while balancing it with the coronavirus measures,” Motegi stated.

