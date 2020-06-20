Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday’s Khaali Peeli heading for the OTT route?

The coronavirus pandemic forced the whole nation to go into a state of lockdown. This majorly hit the movie business due to the fact it also brought all manufacturing function and movie releases to a halt. 3 months later on, although movies are wanting to go back on floors once again, there even now stays a large doubt above when we will see a theatrical release once again.

A lot of filmmakers have opted to go the OTT way in purchase to release their movie for the audience and seems to be like we may possibly have an additional addition to the record. Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday’s interesting task Khaali Peeli is mentioned to be gearing up for a digital release. In the course of an interview with a primary every day, producer Ali Abbas uncovered that they will consider a ultimate get in touch with only judging the scenario after the movie is finished. He mentioned, “Right now, we are focused on completing the film. After that, it will be wait-and-watch. We don’t know when the theatres will open and at what capacity they will run.”

Speaking about the movie, Ali mentioned, “It’s a commercial potboiler and the fresh pairing of Ishaan and Ananya makes it interesting. They brought a lot of youthful energy to the shoot. Everyone had a blast and it shows in the edit.”

Khaali Peeli is directed by Maqbool Khan and was slated to release on June 12 2020.