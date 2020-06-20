As Apple prepares to unveil its subsequent-generation edition of iOS, iOS 14, new iOS set up numbers indicate that iOS 13, the present update, is put in on 92 % of all iPhones launched in the final 4 many years.

7 % of iPhones launched in the final 4 many years run iOS 12, and two % run an earlier edition of iOS.

When it comes to all iPhones, which include these that had been launched far more than 4 many years in the past, 81 % of units have ‌iOS 13‌ put in. 13 % are working iOS 12, and 6 % are working an earlier edition of iOS.

As for the iPad, 93 % of all iPads launched in the final 4 many years run iPadOS, even though 5 % run iOS 12 and just one particular % run an earlier edition of iOS.

When counting all iPads nevertheless in use, 73 % run ‌iPadOS‌, 16 % run iOS 12, and 11 % run an earlier edition of iOS.

Apple has not launched up to date iOS set up numbers due to the fact January, and above the program of the final numerous months, a lot of far more folks have upgraded to the ‌iOS 13‌ working process.

At the finish of January, ‌iOS 13‌ was put in on 77 % of iPhones launched in the final 4 many years, and 79 % of iPads launched in the final 4 many years.

Apple will introduce ‌iOS 14‌ on Monday, June 22 at its WWDC keynote, with the update set to be launched in the fall alongside new iPhones. As get the job done picks up on ‌iOS 14‌, Apple will concentrate much less on ‌iOS 13‌ in purchase to include functions and fixes to the new update.