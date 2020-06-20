Indigenous man gets US diplomatic post

Trailblazer Benson Saulo has turn out to be Australia’s 1st Indigenous consul-standard appointed to the United States.

The 32-12 months-old Wemba Wemba, Jardwadjali, Weregia and Gunditjmara man who grew up in Tamworth NSW will be posted to Houston, Texas.

“Being the first Aboriginal person to hold the position of an Australian consul-general comes with a huge weight of responsibility,” he informed the West Australian newspaper.

“But then also a sense of achievement and encouragement and a sense of being able to share my culture in the US and connect with other Indigenous people and highlight and showcase the global Indigenous economy.”

Mr Saulo has turn out to be nicely acknowledged in the finance and banking market most not too long ago by means of his roles at insurance coverage business Australian Unity.

He has also been on the board of the Youth Affairs Council of Victoria and has worked for Fantastic Shepherd Microfinance and consultants PWC.

Mr Saulo was the 1st Indigenous Australian to be appointed the Australian Youth Representative to the United Nations, and was the lead negotiator on the Rights of the Kid Resolution in 2011.

In 2019 on an episode of SBS present Insight about informal racism, Mr Saulo explained that his Papua New Guinea-born father had raised him to “never think the world’s not yours”.