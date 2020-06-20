India reports record rise in coronavirus cases as major city locks down

India reported a record day-to-day leap in the variety of novel coronavirus cases on Friday as the southern city of Chennai locked down following fresh outbreaks there.

Offered India’s higher population density, professionals have extended concerned that a sustained COVID-19 outbreak would lead to stress on its stretched well being-care method.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi lifted most restrictions that had been aspect of a almost 3-month nationwide lockdown on June eight, regardless of a continuing rise in cases.

Information from India’s federal well being ministry on Friday showed an added 13,500 cases above the past hrs, with much more than 300 deaths.

India now lags only the United States, Brazil and Russia in complete variety of infections and has reported 4 occasions much more than China, which has a very similar-sized population and is the place the virus originated late final 12 months.

Restrictions in Chennai

On Friday, the southern state of Tamil Nadu imposed a lockdown with hard restrictions in Chennai and surrounding districts until eventually June 30.

Roads in Chennai, regarded as “India’s Detroit” for its huge automobile-producing market, had been largely empty on Friday and most outlets had been closed amid hefty police patrolling to make sure adherence to the principles.

A well being employee sprays disinfectant within government offices in Chennai earlier this week. (Arun Sankar/AFP/Getty Photographs)

“Police officers and medical professionals are fighting for you. Please cooperate and be hopeful,” Tamil Nadu state Wellbeing Minister C Vijayabaskar mentioned in a tweet on Friday.

“Let’s follow social distancing, stay aware and win this battle against this pandemic.”

Tamil Nadu has examined much more than 800,000 folks for COVID-19 — the highest variety in the nation — and its mortality charge is almost a third of the nationwide typical.

A female stands in front of closed outlets on a industrial street in Chennai on Friday. (Arun Sankar/AFP/Getty Photographs)

But it has been dealing with criticism above delayed reporting of deaths, and the variety of cases and casualties have been increasing steeply in latest days, mostly in and all over Chennai.

Restrictions elsewhere in India, the place states have their personal powers to set well being principles, have largely been eased.

Roads and firms in the capital, New Delhi, the place numerous politicians which include the state well being minister have examined constructive for the virus, had been largely open on Friday.