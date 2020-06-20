Here are the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra and Asus ROG Phone 3 leaks from this past week

Photographs, renders and movies of approaching smartphones are continually leaking.

All of these leaks are usually tricky to observe, so we’ve compiled a checklist of this past week’s hottest rumours. This week, we’re taking a appear at smartphone leaks that occurred from June 13th to June 19th.

Samsung

The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra has leaked in a hands-on video showcasing the phone’s display. The report also signifies the handset capabilities a Snapdragon 865+ processor, an S Pen with new capabilities, added camera performance and a QHD+ 120Hz display.

For additional on the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, click right here.

Apple

A leak linked to Apple’s rumoured foldable iPhone appeared this week. The prototype gadget reportedly capabilities two displays linked to a hinge, which suggests the handset does not characteristic an real foldable display. The gadget lacks a notch and the front-dealing with Encounter ID camera is on the outer display.

For additional on the foldable iPhone, click right here.

Asus

The Asus ZenFone seven appeared on Geekbench this week. The handset sports activities 12GB of RAM and a Snapdragon 865 processor.

For additional on the Asus ZenFone seven, click right here.

The ROG Phone 3 was spotted with up to 16GB of RAM, 512GB of storage, and six.9-inch AMOLED display with a 1080 x 2340 pixel resolution. Furthermore, the cell phone capabilities a triple rear-dealing with shooter with at least a 64-megapixel main and a 13-megapixel secondary camera. More, the rumour signifies it has six,000mAh battery, an in-display fingerprint scanner and 5G help.

For additional on the Asus ROG Phone 3 rumour, click right here.

The Asus ROG Phone 3 was spotted in a rapid hands-on video. This rumour also signifies the cell phone employs a Snapdragon 865 processor, 30W wired charging and both a 120Hz refresh fee or 144Hz show refresh display.

Asus ROG 3 six.59″ FHD+120Hz or 144Hz

64MP Triple-Camera

Snapdragon 865

6000mAh+30W pic.twitter.com/kPj6hVwK70 — TechDroider (@techdroider) June 18, 2020

This leak goes towards a earlier rumour stating the ROG Phone 3 capabilities a six.59-inch display and not a six.9-inch show.

For additional on this ROG Phone 3 leak, click right here.

Google

Google Pixel 4a situations have appeared on Amazon Canada.

Whilst it is nevertheless unclear when Google will officially reveal its upcoming mid-variety Pixel, numerous situations for the but to be launched smartphone are readily available on Amazon Canada.

Some of the situations present the Pixel 4a’s rear-dealing with camera module and fingerprint scanner. On the front, the situations indicate the handset sportsa single front-dealing with hole-punch camera, which corroborates earlier leaks linked to the Pixel 4a

For additional on the Pixel 4a situations, click right here.