Guinness Planet Information has reversed its 2018 decision to strip Billy Mitchell of his Pac-Man and Donkey Kong planet records, in accordance to Up News Info Technica, in what is the most up-to-date twist in a prolonged story about the notorious arcade game master at the center of documentary The King of Kong: A Fistful of Quarters.

This suggests that, in accordance to Guinness, Mitchell is the moment yet again the 1st to attain a best score on Pac-Man (totaling three,333,360 factors) and the 1st to attain one million factors on Donkey Kong.

The controversy about Mitchell’s records has a prolonged historical past

But Guinness stands alone in recognizing Mitchell’s scores, as Twin Galaxies Global Scoreboard — an organization that also audits and awards records — is sticking with its decision to not understand them.

Mitchell set the Pac-Man score in 1999 and the Donkey Kong one particular in 2005. But these records faced scrutiny immediately after persons in the local community found that Mitchell set them on video game cabinets that had been operating arcade emulation computer software MAME. Twin Galaxies initiated an investigation, and regardless of obtaining inconclusive proof that he cheated, stripped Mitchell of the records. Guinness Planet Information followed suit shortly immediately after. Mitchell in the end sued Twin Galaxies this yr for libel, and threatened to sue Guinness. The Twin Galaxies lawsuit is nonetheless ongoing.

Guinness Planet Information editor Craig Glenday mentioned in a video launched Thursday that “existing evidence and newly sourced eyewitness testimony, plus some new expert gameplay analyses and hardware verification” was reviewed just before reversing the decision. “In the end, we found that there just wasn’t sufficient evidence to support the disqualification across the board,” he mentioned.

Mitchell advised Up News Info Technica that Guinness’ decision was “a long time coming,” and that he knew about it as far back as December, but that the announcement was delayed simply because the two events had been wrapping up a “legal agreement” that he could not elaborate on.

Twin Galaxies founder Walter Day also appeared in the video, saying he was “very pleased to see this happen.” The organization’s latest proprietor and CEO, Jace Hall, only responded to Up News Info Technica’s request for comment with the “But That’s None of My Business” Kermit the Frog meme.