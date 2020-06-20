Guelph, feds to provide over $300,000 in funding towards EV charging stations

Guelph, Ontario, is set to get over $300,000 in funding towards putting in 20 degree two elective motor vehicle (EV) charging stations during the city.
In a press release, Guelph Member of Parliament (MP) Lloyd Longfield, on behalf of the federal government’s minister of organic assets, Seamus O’Regan, announced $100,000 in funding. The cash is to “encourage increased adoption of zero-emission vehicles by providing Guelph residents more options to charge their vehicles.”
Guelph will also provide $220,000 to the initiative, bringing the complete undertaking price to $320,000.
The project’s federal funding comes from Normal Sources Canada’s ‘Zero-Emission Vehicle Infrastructure Program.’ That system is component of the government’s objective to have zero-emission autos account for 100 % of passenger motor vehicle revenue by 2040.
The federal government has presented over $300 million to help the establishment of a coast-to-coast network of quick-chargers for EVs as component of this objective. Charging station destinations incorporate apartment buildings, public spaces and workplaces.
Infrastructure that stems from these investments will guarantee that persons can drive and charge EVs across Canada, such as to wherever they reside, get the job done and location.
Supply: Normal Sources Canada