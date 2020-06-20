Giants Forced To Close Training Camp; 49ers Player Tests Positive In Nashville – San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO ( SF) — The tsunami of information about the existing coronavirus outbreak and now the shelter-in-area can be overpowering. To support you navigate by way of what you want to know — KPIX.com/KPIX five Information/CBSN Bay Place — will be publishing a information roundup each and every morning of the leading coronavirus and reopening-connected stories from the final 24 hrs so you can begin your day with the most up-to-date up to date developments.

San Francisco Giants, MLB Teams Shut Down Friday And Arizona Training Camps

SAN FRANCISCO — By now mired amid disagreements involving gamers and owners, Main League Baseball’s programs to have a shorten season this yr may possibly have been derailed by coronavirus outbreaks that forced the San Francisco Giants and other teams to shut down their Arizona and Florida coaching camps. Giants President of Baseball Operations stated the crew was shutting down its coaching facility temporarily soon after 1 particular person and a household member showed mild signs for COVID-19. The story was the very same across baseball as optimistic exams have been reported elsewhere amid the coaching amenities as outbreaks during Arizona and Florida surged. Read through Much more

Report: 49ers Player Tests Positive For COVID-19 Player Amongst Group Doing work Out In Nashville

SAN FRANCISCO — A player for the San Francisco 49ers who has been doing work out with other crew gamers in Nashville, Tennessee has examined optimistic for COVID-19, in accordance to published reviews. NFL Network reporter Mike Garafolo and Ian Rapoport reported the advancement Friday. The San Francisco 49ers issued a statement saying, “Federal and state privacy laws prohibit our organization from commenting on the personal health of our employees.” Garafolo reported the group of gamers is receiving examined and figuring out how and when they can travel. The gamers reportedly contain quarterbacks Jimmy Garoppolo, Nick Mullens and C.J. Beathard star tight finish George Kittle, fullback Kyle Juszczyk, and receivers Kendrick Bourne, Deebo Samuel, Trent Taylor, Dante Pettis and Brandon Aiyuk. Read through Much more

State Unemployment Charge At 16.three % Highest Due to the fact Fantastic Depression Much more Than two.2M Jobs Misplaced

SAN FRANCISCO — As the state’s economic system commences reawakening from it is a lot more than three-month slumber brought on by the COVID-19 outbreak, indications of the injury left behind from the shutdown continues to mount. Across the San Francisco Bay Place, wellness officials have eased the stringent shelter-in-area restrictions place into area at the height of the COVID-19 outbreak. In excess of the final numerous weeks in-keep retail, buying malls, dining the two within and out and other sectors of the neighborhood economic system have reopened with social distancing specifications on area. But these actions have been as well late to support in May possibly. On Friday, officials announced that California’s unemployment charge continued to climb in May possibly, reaching 16.three%. It is the highest unemployment for the nation’s most populous state because the Fantastic Depression a lot more than 80 many years in the past. Read through Much more

UCSF Review: Economics Played Purpose In San Francisco Mission District COVID-19 Instances

SAN FRANCISCO — A mass COVID-19 testing system focusing on San Francisco’s Mission District, amid the city’s hardest hit neighborhoods by the virus, has observed that economics played a position in the spread of the ailment, in accordance to UC San Francisco researchers. UCSF infectious ailment professionals teamed up with neighborhood organizers from the Latino Process Force for COVID-19 to check three,953 community residents from April 25–28. The system administered the two nasal swab and antibody exams and the outcomes have been peer reviewed by other researchers. The ultimate outcomes of the stroll-up and household-bound testing was launched on Thursday. Read through Much more

Apple Re-Closes Merchants In States Seeing Surge Of COVID-19 Infections

CUPERTINO — Apple is closing 11 outlets in Arizona, Florida, North Carolina and South Carolina just number of weeks soon after obtaining reopened them. The choice announced Friday arrives amid growing infections in some states, notably these that started loosening the restrictions requiring most folks to remain household and most outlets to shut down this spring. Arizona and Florida have the two knowledgeable growing incidents of new circumstances and costs of these testing optimistic for COVID-19. In excess of the previous two weeks, the rolling common amount of every day new circumstances in Florida has greater by one,422.seven, or 144.four%. Read through Much more

Pupil Lands Lower-Charge San Francisco Hotel Space Soon after Campus Closed Down Due to the fact Of COVID-19

SAN FRANCISCO — Jesse Hernandez Jr. headed down the hall to his short-term household, a hotel area at the Hilton close to San Francisco’s Chinatown. “My stay here has been good, very peaceful,” explained Hernandez. “Being able to sleep on a comfortable bed, being able to think, and get all my work done.” The area was paid for by College students Growing Over. The non-revenue negotiated a lowered charge with the Hilton Hotel, supplying Hernandez with a safe and sound area to remain and examine soon after his campus closed down for the duration of spring semester due to COVID-19. “Finals [were] about to begin for me,” stated Hernandez. “And obtaining went back household to a smaller room it was incredibly tough to examine, [and] remain centered.” Read through Much more

Navy Reverses Stance On Capt. Brett Crozier Reinstatement As USS Theodore Roosevelt Commander

SANTA ROSA — Defense officials stated Friday that Navy Captain Brett Crozier will not be reinstated as commander of the USS Theodore Roosevelt, soon after an investigation observed fault with his attempts to end the spread of the coronavirus aboard the ship. The choice is a reversal of an earlier investigation which advised Crozier be provided back his command. The Santa Rosa native was relieved of his command in early April soon after he sent out a letter pleading for support in containing the coronavirus aboard the ship. The 1st investigation concluded he really should not have been relieved for sending out the letter. But the 2nd investigation into occasions that proceeded the letter observed he had not accomplished ample to end the spread of the virus soon after the ship left a port check out in Vietnam and sailors started off exhibiting signs, defense officials stated. Read through Much more

Marin County Difficulties Recommendations To Reopen Indoor Dining, Salons, Gyms, Lodging June 29

SAN RAFAEL — Indoor firms like eating places, hair and nail salons, gyms and brief-phrase lodging can reopen in Marin County as early as June 29, but they ought to 1st be in compliance with new tips to mitigate the spread of COVID-19. The Marin Recovers Market Advisors produced the new protocols readily available on their web page on Friday. Corporations are instructed to overview them and “provide adequate training and enough staff, security, or patrolling to ensure compliance with the protocols.” Enterprise owners will have to total a COVID-19 Website-Distinct Safety Prepare (SPP) ahead of reopening exhibiting they are in compliance with state and neighborhood-degree demands this kind of as disinfecting and bodily distancing. Read through Much more