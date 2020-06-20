Fugitive Iranian Judge Dies After Fall From Hotel in Romania

A fugitive Iranian judge wished by Iran on corruption expenses and by appropriate groups for jailing and torturing journalists was observed dead of obvious suicide Friday at a hotel in Romania the place he had been staying, in accordance to Iranian officials.

The judge, Gholamreza Mansouri, was a co-defendant in a big monetary corruption trial involving a number of senior judges accused of embezzlement and bribery. Mr. Mansouri fled Iran, with Iranian prosecutors saying he absconded with a half-million euros he had obtained by bribery.

Iran’s chief of worldwide policing, Hadi Shirzad, mentioned on Friday that in accordance to details Iran had obtained from Interpol in Bucharest, Mr. Mansouri had jumped out of a hotel window to his death.

“We have asked Romanian authorities to give us an official statement explaining the exact reasons this incident had happened,” mentioned Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman, Seyed Abbas Mousavi.