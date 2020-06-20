Former Xcel employee sentenced to more than 2 years in prison for defrauding utility, IRS

A federal judge this week sentenced a Denver guy to 27 months behind bars for perpetrating an elaborate decade-lengthy scheme to defraud Xcel Power and the IRS — income he utilized to acquire an SUV, golf supplies and cigars, it was announced Friday.

U.S. Lawyer Jason R. Dunn explained in a press release that as portion of Stephen Yobst’s federal prison sentence, the 64-yr-outdated licensed public accountant, who worked for Xcel for years, was ordered to spend more than $one.one million in restitution.

Yobst will also be topic to three years of supervised release for his crimes, which include things like wire fraud, conspiracy to defraud the United States, filing false tax returns and theft of government money.

He pleaded guilty to the costs final September. He was sentenced on Monday.

“The defendant not only created and operated a complex scheme to steal from his employer, he stole from all of us as taxpayers,” Dunn explained. “Thanks to the great work of IRS – Criminal Investigation, the FBI, and the team in my office, he’s going to have time in a federal prison to think about his conduct.”

Prosecutors say that Yobst, who worked for Xcel as a sourcing and acquiring manager, partnered with James Brittain to “divert, use and convert funds for their own personal benefit without Xcel’s authorization” by setting up a business known as Pacific Exchange Group (PEG) via which the guys would hold the proceeds Xcel accrued on the income of the utility’s properties, like automobiles and transformers.

PEG entered into “master exchange agreement” with Xcel that permitted the utility to postpone having to pay taxes on gains from the sale of assets if the income have been reinvested in related house as permitted by the IRS.

Yobst, representing Xcel, negotiated with Brittain, who represented PEG, above Xcel’s assets. The utility deposited the proceeds from the sale of its transformers and fleet automobiles with PEG and PEG was to hold the money right up until directed by Xcel to distribute them for the obtain of substitute assets.

Xcel agreed to spend PEG a five% commission on the sale cost for automobiles and a 12% commission for transformers.

The scheme, which started in 2005, continued via Could of 2015, the government contends.

The diversion of money incorporated transfers from the PEG account to a Scottrade Account for $400,000, which was utilized by Yobst and Brittain to trade stocks $363,966 in payments to American Express for Yobst’s personalized expenditures and a $42,250 wire transfer from Yobst to an automotive dealer to obtain a 2011 Honda Pilot.

Furthermore, involving March 2011 and October 2014, Yobst, acting as PEG’s accountant, transferred $10,500 a month from the PEG financial institution account to an account Yobst personally managed. Yobst utilized a PEG American Express credit score card to spend for golf supplies, leisure travel, cigars, and other products, but did not report these disbursements on his taxes, prosecutors explained.

Yobst was ordered by U.S. District Court Judge R. Brooke Jackson to spend restitution totaling $one,167,273, with $806,216 going to Xcel and $361,057 going to the IRS.

Brittain was sentenced in June 2019 to a yr and a day in prison followed by three years of supervised release on costs of wire fraud, aiding and abetting, and conspiracy to defraud the United States.

He was also ordered to spend restitution to Wonderful American Insurance coverage Corporation in the volume of $806,216 and to the IRS in the volume of $215,094.