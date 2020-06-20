Flint Police Need Your Help Identifying Suspects in Mall Attack – Detroit

FLINT ( Detroit) – Police in Flint are nonetheless searching for two suspects in a viral mall assault.

This video demonstrates a guy striking the victim on the floor of a Macy’s division shop at Genesee Valley Center.

The guy on the floor can be heard saying “I’m sorry” repeatedly following a verbal exchange took area prior to the assault.

in a Facebook submit the man or woman who uploaded the video says the victim could be heard on the cellphone referring to the guy as a racial slur.

