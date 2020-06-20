Federal Agents Seize Nearly 20K Pounds Of Prohibited Animal Products Shipped From China At LA/Long Beach Seaport – Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — In between April six and June six, federal agents at the Los Angeles/Lengthy Beach Seaport intercepted 19,555 lbs of prohibited pork, chicken, beef and duck items arriving from China, authorities explained Friday.

In accordance to Jaime Ruiz of U.S. Customs and Border Safety, most of the animal items had been located in boxes of headphones, door locks, kitchenware, LCD tablets, trash bags, swim fins, cell cell phone covers, plastic circumstances and family items “in a clear attempt to smuggle the prohibited meats.”

In the initially 5 months of the 2020 fiscal 12 months, the interception of prohibited meats from China at the L.A./Lengthy Beach Seaport has greater 70% in contrast with the exact same time period the 12 months ahead of.

CBP agriculture professionals recognized, examined, and seized 12 shipments containing a complete of 834 cartons which lacked the essential U.S. Division of Agriculture entry documentation, Ruiz explained.

In accordance to USDA’s Animal and Plant Overall health Inspection Support, China is a nation impacted by African Swine Fever, Classical Swine Fever, Newcastle Disorder, Foot and Mouth Disorder, Remarkably Pathogenic Avian Influenza and Swine Vesicular Disorder.

“Our close collaboration with our USDA strategic partners has resulted in an increased number of prohibited food products interceptions in a relatively short period of time,” explained Carlos C. Martel, CBP Director of Area Operations in Los Angeles.

“CBP agriculture specialists remain committed and vigilant of foreign animal disease threats.”

