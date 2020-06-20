FDA ALERT: Children’s Robitussin And Dimetapp Cough Medicines Recalled Due To Overdose Risks

MINNEAPOLIS () — The U.S. Foods and Drug Administration (FDA) has announced that two children’s cough medicines have been recalled due to the possibility of overdose.

In accordance to the FDA, GSK Client Healthcare is voluntarily recalling two tons of Children’s Robitussin® Honey Cough and Chest Congestion DM and 1 whole lot of Children’s Dimetapp® Cold and Cough.

The medication is staying recalled due to dosing cups missing some graduation markings.

“There is a potential risk of accidental overdose if caregivers dispensing the syrup do not notice the discrepancies between the graduations printed on the dosing cups and the indicated amounts to be administered,” the corporation mentioned.

The FDA says the recalled tons have been distributed across the United States amongst February five, 2020, and June three, 2020. The recalled tons incorporate:

– Tons “02177” and “02178” for Children’s Robitussin Honey Cough and Chest Congestion DM (four ounces), expiring January 2022.

– Great deal “CL8292” for Children’s Dimetapp Cold and Cough (eight ounces), expiring September 2021.

Much more Facts ON RECALL

Buyers with queries with regards to the recall or to report any adverse experiences are asked to contact one-800-762-4675. The hrs are eight a.m. to six p.m. eastern time, Monday by means of Friday.