Fatima Sana Sheikh reacts to dating rumours with Sanya Malhotra

Fatima Sana Sheikh and Sanya Malhotra started off off their Bollywood journey with each other in Nitesh Tiwari’s Dangal. Throughout the filming of the undertaking, the two grew particularly near and even following the film’s release, they have stayed in touch.

On the other hand, it would seem that the near bond they share was mistaken to be a budding romance. Throughout her physical appearance on a comedy display, Fatima laughed off the rumours of dating her Dangal co-star Sanya. She stated, “We (Fatima and Sana) simply laughed about it. Just because we are good friends, they assumed the worst.”

Fatima also spoke about what she learnt from Sanya through their time with each other. She stated, “I have learnt a lot from her. For one, Sanya likes to keep everything clean. While she is an introvert and I am an extrovert, I learnt to hold myself back at times. I also learnt a lot from her dedication to work.”

The two are all set to return with Anurag Basu’s anthology Ludo. This time nevertheless, they will not be sharing display area because they function in distinct segments of the movie.