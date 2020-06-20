Family Of Teen Shot, Killed By LASD In Gardena Dispute Claim He Was Armed – Los Angeles

GARDENA (CBSLA) — A Los Angeles region family members is disputing statements from the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Division following the LASD’s deadly shooting of 18-yr-previous Andres Guardado.

The family members says Guardado did not have a gun, regardless of official statements from LASD that they recovered an unmarked loaded 40-caliber semi-automated pistol from the scene with a prohibited extended magazine.

“It was not his gun, you all framed him. Someone else did or you all did,” stated Guardado’s sister Jennifer.

An LASD deputy fired 6 rounds at Guardado on Thursday, killing him at the scene, following the teen allegedly flashed a weapon and then experimented with to flee from deputies.

Relevant: ‘He Ran Because He Was Scared’: LASD Deputies Shoot, Destroy Car Physique Store Safety Guard In Gardena

In accordance to the LASD, patrolling deputies stated they noticed Guardado outdoors an automobile store in the region of 400 block of Redondo Seashore Boulevard, close to South Figueroa Street, at about five:53 p.m. on Thursday. Immediately after a brief foot chase, a deputy fired at Guardado, striking him in the upper torso.

Guardado’s family members and the store proprietor advised CBSLA that the 18-yr-previous was functioning as a safety guard for the store.

LASD Sheriff Alex Villanueva stated in a information conference on Saturday that Guardado was not at the legal age of 21 to be doing people duties, was not sporting a safety uniform at the time and did not have a record of a safety license.

Detectives are nevertheless functioning to gather video footage close to the scene at the time of the incident, LASD Explained.

An autopsy will be carried out by the health care examiner in the coming days and will be published by the coroner’s workplace.

Sheriff Alex Villanueva stated he continues to push for physique-worn cameras in the LASD to offer additional transparency.

The investigation into Guardado’s shooting stays ongoing and is nevertheless in its early phases.