Elon Musk says Tesla will delay “Battery Day” event and shareholders meeting

Tesla CEO Elon Musk stated Friday that the company’s “Battery Day” event and its shareholders meeting, which was slated for July 7th, will each be delayed right up until sometime following July 4th. The Battery Day event, in which Tesla is anticipated to reveal facts about its “million mile” battery, was initially planned for April but was bumped back to July due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In response to a query on Twitter about no matter whether its cyber truck would be at the shareholders meeting, Musk stated Tesla “will have to postpone annual shareholder meeting, as still no large gatherings allowed by July 7th. Not sure of new date, but am guessing maybe a month or so later.”

In all probability fantastic to mix them, because they are converging in time. I’m hopeful we can announce a date following the July 4th week. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 20, 2020

He later on extra that Tesla would most likely mix the shareholders meeting with the Battery Day event, and that it would in all probability be held in Fremont, California, in which Tesla has factory.

Musk informed traders and analysts earlier this yr that the data about the battery tech “will blow your mind. It blows my mind.” Tesla held a equivalent event targeted on self-driving engineering in April 2019.