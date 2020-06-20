Elias Diaz’s walk-off homer lifts Rockies past Padres in 11 in MLB The Show 20 –

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1

With the start out of the Key League Baseball season postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, we right here at took a seem at how the Rockies would fare in MLB The Show 20 on PlayStation four. We will have a story for each game that had been scheduled right up until true-lifestyle baseball returns. Here’s a seem at the virtual Rockies’ preseason preview. Coming into Saturday’s game, the Rockies had been 50-25.

Elias Diaz was clutch for Colorado.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR