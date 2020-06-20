Elias Diaz’s walk-off homer lifts Rockies past Padres in 11 in MLB The Show 20

With the start out of the Key League Baseball season postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, we right here at took a seem at how the Rockies would fare in MLB The Show 20 on PlayStation four. We will have a story for each game that had been scheduled right up until true-lifestyle baseball returns. Here’s a seem at the virtual Rockies’ preseason preview. Coming into Saturday’s game, the Rockies had been 50-25.

Elias Diaz was clutch for Colorado.

The Rockies’ backup catcher crushed a walk-off residence run off San Diego reliever Matt Strahm in the 11th inning to lift his staff to a seven-six win Saturday more than the Padres at Coors Area.

Colorado’s German Marquez gave up 6 runs in five two/three innings, but the offense battled back with 4 residence runs from innings 5 to eight to tie the game at six-apiece and forcing further innings.

Reliever Wade Davis (two-one) earned the win with two shutdown innings of function.

Box score

SDP — 020-004-000-00 — six-eight-

COL — 000-012-120-01 — seven-10-two

San Diego — Machado four-one-one-, Garcia three–one-, Pham five—, Tatis four-one–, Hosmer four-two-three-one, Lagares —, Profar one—, Myers five-one-one-three, Mejia five-one-one-two, Grisham five–one-, Lucchesi two—, Naylor one—, Munoz —, Pagan —, Pomeranz —, Dozier one—, Strahm —. Totals — 40-six-eight-six.

Colorado — Blackmon five-one-three-two, Hampson three—, Arenado four—, Story five-one-one-one, Dahl three-two-one-one, Murphy three-one-one-two, Hilliard five–three-, Wolters three-one–, Marquez one—, J. Diaz —, Tapia one—, Almonte —, Desmond —, Shaw —, Davis —, E. Diaz one-one-one-one. Totals — 34-seven-10-seven.

E — Story, Marquez. 2B — Blackmon. HR — Myers, Mejia Blackmon, Story, Dahl, Murphy, Diaz. SB — Machado. CS — Machado Murphy. WP — Davis (two-one). LP — Strahm (two-six).