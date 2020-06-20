Egyptian president says Libyan city Sirte a ‘red line’

El-Sissi warned that any assault on Sirte or the inland Jufra air base by forces loyal to the U.N.-supported but weak government in Tripoli would sum to crossing a “red line.”

“Let’s stop at this (current) front line and start negotiations to reach a political solution to the Libyan crisis,” he mentioned.

El-Sissi spoke whilst inspecting Egypt’s air force and commando units stationed in the Sidi Barrani air base in the country’s western area along the porous desert border with Libya.

He mentioned Egypt is prepared to offer arms and education for Libyan tribes to “defend their country.” He informed tribal representatives attending his speech that if Egypt have been to intervene, its forces would advance with tribal leaders at the vanguard.

El-Sissi’s sturdy remarks come immediately after Libyan fighters allied with the Tripoli-based mostly government earlier this month innovative towards Sirte, a move that ignored an Egyptian initiative, backed by the east-Libya camp, to quit fighting and embark on peace talks.

Taking Sirte would open the gate for the Tripoli-allied militias to advance even farther eastward, to possibly seize handle of crucial oil installations, terminals and oil fields that tribes allied with Hifter shut down earlier this yr, cutting off Libya’s key supply of cash flow.

Libya has been in turmoil considering that 2011 when a civil war toppled lengthy- dictator Moammar Gadhafi, who was later on killed. The nation has considering that split amongst rival administrations in the east and the west, each and every backed by armed groups and foreign governments.

Eastern-based mostly forces below Hifter launched an offensive to consider to consider Tripoli in April final yr. The chaos has steadily worsened as foreign backers have more and more intervened, regardless of pledges to the contrary at a substantial-profile peace summit in Berlin earlier this yr.

Hifter’s forces are backed by the United Arab Emirates, Egypt and Russia, whilst the Tripoli-allied militias are aided by Qatar, Italy and Turkey.

Tripoli-based mostly forces with Turkish assistance acquired the upper hand in the war earlier this month immediately after retaking the capital’s airport, all principal entrance and exit factors to the city and a string of essential towns close to Tripoli. Turkish air assistance in the kind of armed aerial drones in specific proved crucial to turning the tide. Turkey has also sent Syrian militias to battle for the Tripoli government.

The withdrawal of Hifter’s fighters was painted by his commanders as a tactical measure to give a U.N.-backed peace procedure a possibility.

But Turkey’s Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu mentioned Saturday that Hifter’s forces have misplaced the possibility to engage in a political resolution to the conflict simply because Hifter ignored earlier calls for a peaceful resolution.

“On the contrary, he increased his aggression,” Cavusoglu mentioned in a televised information conference.

“He’s losing, he’s doomed to lose,” he additional. “It’s impossible for him to win. He had an opportunity for a political process. He lost that as well.”

Turkey, in addition to delivering military assistance, signed a maritime deal in November with the Tripoli-based mostly government that would give Ankara accessibility to an financial zone across the Mediterranean, regardless of the objections from Greece, Cyprus and Egypt. Turkey has mentioned it will start off exploring for organic assets there inside of months.

Final weekend, a summit amongst Cavusoglu and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, which was to have centered on Libya, was postponed at the final minute.

Wilks reported from Ankara, Turkey.