Dua Lipa Back to Work to Shoot New Music Video With Boyfriend Anwar Hadid

WENN

The ‘Don’t Commence Now’ singer has enlisted her personal boyfriend to perform onscreen adore curiosity in her subsequent music video to help a single from her new album ‘Future Nostalgia’.

Dua Lipa has reportedly employed her boyfriend Anwar Hadid to perform her adore curiosity in her subsequent music video.

The couple have been self-isolating with each other in north London in the course of the U.K.’s coronavirus lockdown, and rather than wait right up until restrictions are completely eliminated, the star has apparently determined to push ahead and movie with Anwar as guidelines on social distancing do not apply to these by now residing with each other.

“Dua has been getting back to work in London this week and has been shooting for her next music video,” a supply advised Britain’s The Sun newspaper.

“Things were put on ice originally but with lockdown easing slower than they expected, they decided to push ahead and shoot a video with Anwar because he and Dua do not need to be two metres apart from each other.”

The music insider adds that the predicament is great for Anwar who, like his sisters Gigi and Bella Hadid, functions as a model.

“It’s great for Anwar because he won’t have to see Dua writhing around with another man, not to mention the boost it will give his profile by being in the video,” they reveal. “They have done some sexy scenes too, so it has been fun for them both.”

The video will be for her fourth single from Dua’s chart-topping album “Future Nostalgia”, following the by now launched “Don’t Start Now”, “Physical”, and “Break My Heart” – but the track in query is nevertheless to be uncovered.