Dr. Imani Walker Opens Up About Her Divorce for First Time in Married to Medicine L.A. Sneak Peek

On final week’s Married to Medicine Los Angeles, Dr. Imani Walker had a heart-to-heart with Dr. Britten Cole, revealing that she had asked her husband, Phil Johnson, for a divorce.

Now, Dr. Imani is trying to navigate how to inform every person else in her life—most importantly, her and Phil’s son, Idris. In this unique sneak peek of Sunday’s all-new episode, she turns to her mom for guidance on the matter.

“Last week, Phil was like, ‘Well, I’m not gonna come back, so can you pack up my stuff for me and send it to me?'” Dr. Imani told her mom, Paula Madison.

She explains that she does not want to clean up his mess, nor be left to break the information to Idris on her personal. At the time, the couple had been residing apart, with Phil in Oklahoma operating to launch a cannabis dispensary small business.

“I was really disappointed,” Dr. Imani adds. “He’s so committed to this business, he’s willing to forego anything else, including me, to make this happen.”