Dr. Dre to Narrate Lennox Lewis Documentary

The Grammy-winning hip-hop star has been tapped as a narrator for an approaching film referred to as ‘Tough Love’ about the former champion heavyweight boxer Lennox Lewis.

Directed by Rick Lazes and Seth Koch, the film’s trailer dropped on Friday, June 19, 2020 and characteristics interviews with former champion heavyweight boxer Lewis, his household and entourage, and some of his toughest opponents, like Evander Holyfield and Mike Tyson.

Director Lazes tells , “One of the things that makes this film important is that it’s very current in the period of George Floyd and the Black Lives Matter movement. Lennox grew up during the Brixton riots and was alone in London for several years when his mom moved to Canada to get a job.”

“The movie is about overcoming obstacles, passion, forgiveness and Lennox’s compassion, but it also questions who we hero-ise (sic). It’s interesting how someone like Mike Tyson gets so much attention while someone like Lennox, who was disciplined, dedicated, honest and worked so hard, hasn’t had quite the same spotlight.”

Lewis adds, “This is a story that required to be informed. It is a prolonged time overdue. I am really glad we had been capable to do it. A whole lot of individuals had been telling me I must do a film biopic but I believed a documentary would be far better. I was inspired by the excellent documentaries about boxers like Muhammad Ali.”

“There isn’t much information out there about me. I’m not like a Mike Tyson, so it’s a look behind the curtain at things that took place in my past. There are sad stories out there about kids of single parents – or maybe even no parents at all – who may feel like they can’t make it in life. But I am proof that you can.”