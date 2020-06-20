Dlamini-Zuma in bid to overturn unconstitutionality ruling of the lockdown regulations

Cooperative Governance and Standard Affairs Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma is attractive the two June ruling.

The hearing will be heard on Wednesday in the Gauteng Higher Court in Pretoria.

Liberty Fighters Network who took Cogta to court explained they are prepared to meet the Minister in court.

The Gauteng Higher Court in Pretoria is anticipated to hear an appeal above the constitutionality and validity of the lockdown regulations ruling.

The Liberty Fighters Network (LFN), which took the matter to court, difficult the constitutionality of the regulations, explained it is prepared to encounter the Minister in court for a 2nd .

LGN president Reyno De Beer explained they have opted to maintain it straight and easy and would see what “the cat is going to drag in”.

De Beer explained due to its overpowering help and several requests, LFN is setting up structures in the Western Cape, KwaZulu-Natal and Eastern Cape, including to its Gauteng operation.

“We will ensure that their main goal will be to make government realise that the people are governing and that government is at the mercy of the people to manage and administer our country in line with the Constitution and to benefit all who lives in it and not only benefiting a handful of Rupert and Oppenheimer family supporters,” De Beer explained.