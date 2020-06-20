Director Alan Metter Died at 77

YouTube

The ‘Girls Just Want to Have Fun’ filmmaker who commences his occupation directing music video clips for George Harrison and Olivia Newton-John has passed away at the age of 77.

Film director Alan Metter has died aged 77.

The filmmaker, greatest regarded for 1980s videos “Ladies Just Want to Have Enjoyable” and “Back to College“, died on June seven, 2020, in accordance to the New York Movie Academy, the place he taught.

A trigger of death has however to be launched publicly.

Metter started his occupation directing music video clips for George Harrison and Olivia Newton-John just before landing his break with a directing occupation on “Girls Just Want to Have Fun”, starring Sarah Jessica Parker.

He went on to perform on “Back to School” with Rodney Dangerfield and “Moving” with Richard Pryor and also helmed several Television tasks, like the Television particular”The Winds of Whoopie” with Steve Martin and the Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen automobiles “Billboard Dad” and “Passport to Paris“.

Metter retired in the early 2000s and moved to Florida.

He is survived by his companion, Katherine O’Flynn Christian, son Julian Metter, two granddaughters, two stage-kids, and 3 stage-grandchildren