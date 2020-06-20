Demonstrators Demand Transparency, Answers After LASD Deputies Kill Teen – Los Angeles

EAST GARDENA (CBSLA) — Dozens of demonstrators gathered Friday evening outdoors of an East Gardena car entire body store wherever an 18-yr-previous was shot and killed by deputies 24 hrs prior.

The protest, organized by Union del Barrio and other social justice organizations, sought justice for Andres Gaurdado who was functioning as a safety guard when he was shot and killed Thursday evening by deputies with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Division.

Shortly soon after six p.m., demonstrators took to the street in the 400 block of Redondo Seaside Boulevard.

Earlier in the day, loved ones members held a information conference in front of the store saying that Guardado was functioning two jobs and was making an attempt to go to college to turn out to be a registered nurse.

“He was a good man,” Jennifer Guardado, the teen’s sister, stated. “He was gonna make it in daily life. He was gonna make it and turn out to be a great, qualified guy in daily life, but they took that away from my loved ones and me.

“My parents are completely destroyed. We’re all dead already inside.”

The sheriff’s division stated Friday that Guardado was not recognized as licensed safety officer by the state of California. The also stated he was not sporting any identifiable clothes or a uniform indicating he was functioning in the capability of a safety guard.

The division also stated a firearm devoid and any identifying marks or serial numbers was recovered at the scene and contained a substantial-capability prohibited magazine.

But loved ones members stated they did not think Guardado was armed.

“I’d never heard or seen him have any kind of weapons,” Celina Avarca, Guardado’s cousin, stated. “He never talked about them.”

His sister went to far as to allege that he was framed.

“It is not his gun,” Guardado’s sister stated. “Y’all framed him. Someone else did or y’all did.”

A Friday evening statement from the Los Angeles Neighborhood School District stated it was “shocked and saddened” to hear of Guardado’s death.

“LACCD strongly supports the call by Mr. Guardado’s family for a full and independent investigation into the circumstances of the killing. His death comes at a time of national outcry for social justice and significant police reform regarding the use of deadly force by law enforcement and for greater emphasis on de-escalation techniques and community policing. We must never be desensitized to, or normalized by, the alarming number of deaths by law enforcement of black and brown men and women in this country – it cannot be tolerated and the time for police reform is now.”

Guardado was a pupil at Los Angeles Trade-Technical School, in accordance to the statement.

LACCD, which contracts with LASD for law enforcement solutions, stated it was reviewing the district’s expectations surrounding neighborhood policing practices.

Protesters stated they have been setting up a different demonstration Sunday.