Death of baby in Mackay being treated as suspicious

The death of a baby boy who was identified unresponsive at a Mackay house is being treated as suspicious by police.

Paramedics had been named to the East Mackay relatives house about 2pm on June two, the place they identified 6-month-previous Beau Frank Bradshaw.

Police think he was alive and nicely at Illawong Seaside, also acknowledged as Far Seaside, just hrs earlier.

The death of Beau Frank Bradshaw is being treated as suspicious. (Provided)

He was taken to Mackay Base Hospital prior to being transferred to Townsville Hospital, the place he died two days later on.

There was no historical past of engagement among his relatives and the division of kid security prior to the baby’s death, Detective Acting Inspector Mick Searle says.

Community detectives, intelligence officers, scientific and crime scene officers, and expert police from the state crime command’s kid trauma unit are investigating his death.

“No bit of information is unimportant to us,” Det. Insp. Searle stated.

“We want to know whatever anyone knows out there to try and piece together exactly what’s happened with this.”