DCP Abhishek Trimukhe shares an update Sushant Singh Rajput’s investigation

The untimely demise of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput left everybody in a state of shock. The actor was located dead in his Bandra property on 14th June 2020. The autopsy report claimed actor died due to asphyxiation by hanging and even even though the Mumbai Police did not uncover any suicide note in the actor’s apartment, the investigation is even now on about the situation with the quite a few shut colleagues and good friends of the actor currently being questioned.

A foremost information portal shared an official statement by Deputy Commissioner of Police Abhishek Trimukhe, who’s overlooking the investigation. He stated, “ In the Sushant Singh Rajput death case at Bandra Police Station, statements of his managerial staff were recorded. Investigation officer has received a contract copy signed by Rajput from Yash Raj Films. Statements of 15 people have been recorded,”

Reviews declare that Sushant’s girlfriend The Chakraborty was reportedly interrogated for all around 9 hrs in the course of which she spoke about their wedding ceremony, rumoured break up and other factors.