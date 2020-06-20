Dave Grohl and Paul McCartney to Rock Out With Jazz Band at Livestream Event

Instagram

The Foo Fighters frontman and the former Fab 4 are set to lead this weekend livestream occasions with performances as portion of the Preservation Hall Jazz Band.

Dave Grohl and Sir Paul McCartney will execute as portion of the Preservation Hall Jazz Band livestream celebration on Saturday, June 20, 2020.

The band is taking its New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival Midnight Preserves jam session on the internet in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic and a host of huge names have signed on to be portion of the present from the comfort of their households.

As very well as Grohl and McCartney, the gig will characteristic Arcade Fire, Elvis Costello, Dave Matthews, and Beck.

The Round Midnight Preserves stream will get started at eight P.M. ET on the Preservation Hall Foundation’s web page, as very well as on the band’s YouTube, Facebook and Twitch pages. It will advantage Spotify’s COVID-19 Music Relief fund.

Meanwhile, Peter Yarrow and Judy Collins will be amongst the performers taking portion in a virtual music and environmental activism festival staged in area of late folk legend Pete Seeger‘s yearly occasion. The late singer/songwriter launched the two-day Clearwater summertime bash in New York’s Hudson Valley in the late 1990s to increase money for his conservational group, the Hudson River Sloop Clearwater, but due to the coronavirus pandemic, this year’s 2020 present will be going digital.

Billed as “The Virtual Excellent Hudson River Revival: An Epic Stream to Conserve the River“, the 12-hour livestream on Saturday, June 20, 2020 will also characteristic sets by singers Tom Chapin and the Chapin Sisters, Man Davis, Kyle Tigges, The Mammals, and John McCutcheon amongst a lot of other people, starting up from 11 A.M. ET.

For far more facts and to tune into the occasion, click right here.

