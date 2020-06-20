Dating apps, video games and TikTok: The digital activists boosting Black Lives Matter

Media playback is unsupported on your gadget

If you did not consider you could use a dating app or a video game to protest towards racial injustice, consider once again.

With numerous cities nevertheless underneath lockdown measures, persons are discovering impressive on the internet strategies to show solidarity or gather donations in assistance of Black Lives Matter.

It can be much more than just posting a black square to an Instagram feed – activists are coming up with strategies to test to trick algorithms, swarm hashtags and flip views into donations in an try to spread the motion on the internet.

Video by Sophia Smith Galer

