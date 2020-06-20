Dallas County Reports 395 More COVID-19 Cases, 2 Additional Deaths – Dallas / Fort Worth

DALLAS () – Dallas County reported 395 new scenarios of COVID-19 on Saturday, along with two much more deaths.

The complete count in the county is now at 16,437 scenarios and 313 deaths. The two deaths on Saturday had been a guy in his 60s who died at his lengthy-phrase care facility in Dallas and a Dallas guy in his 60s who was hospitalized and did not have underlying wellness problems.

Officials stated more than 80% of hospitalized individuals who reported employment have been “critical infrastructure workers,” this kind of as individuals in wellness care, transportation and very first responders.

Saturday was also the very first day that encounter masks had been necessary within firms during the county.

“Today we say many stores putting up signs asking customers to wear a mask, and we’ve seen a big improvement on compliance since the Court passed an order requiring masks yesterday,” Judge Clay Jenkins stated.