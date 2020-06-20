D.L. Hughley Announces He Has Tested Positive For COVID-19 After Passing Out On Stage

Roommates, yesterday we posted a quite scary a video of D.L Hughley passing out even though on stage in the course of a comedy present. In the video followers react to the comedian as he gradually slumps and eventually passes out. Fortunately, there was a guy close by to break his fall and enable him off the stage with the support of two other guys. If you did not catch that tea, see the video under:

Fortunately, due to the fact the incident, D.L. promptly took to social media to allow all people know he was fine. Even poking a tiny enjoyable at himself in the course of it, see that publish under:

He later on manufactured a video addressing the present. In D.L.’s two minute video publish, he addresses his close friends and followers, thanking them for the very well wishes and joking abut the “evil things” some of his comedy counterparts advised him. In the video he says he shares that he had no prior signs and symptoms that have been connected with the coronavirus. In the newest scenarios of the coronavirus, issues like fatigue, fever, reduction of taste or smell have been categorized as attainable signs and symptoms for COVID-19. All of which D.L. says he did not encounter.

He continues to thank individuals for their very well wishes and says he will be below quarantine for the following 14 days. See the video under:

We’re wishing D.L. a speedy recovery!

