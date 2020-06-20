D.C. Woman Seen On Video Being Thrown In A Dumpster By A Group Of Men Receives A Makeover By 5 Black Female Business Owners

TSR Beneficial Photographs: It is so stunning to see queens lift each and every other up and that is what’s going on in Washington D.C. 5 black ladies who personal corporations in D.C. acquired with each other to uplift one particular of their sisters who went viral earlier this week following she was thrown in a dumpster by a group of males.

The disturbing video prompted Chef Gee to get in touch with out to the neighborhood and aid come across the lady who was violently disrespected.

When they discovered 30-yr-previous Diva, Chef Gee enlisted the aid of her fellow company owners to deliver some appreciate and light to Diva’s lifestyle, treating her to a new hairstyle, a fresh beat and some new garments!

They place in hard work to give sis the royal remedy and handled her like the queen she is. SWIPE to see Diva’s transformation and the total Black Woman Magic that ensued!

