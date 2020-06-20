Cyberpunk 2077 will be playable on PS5 and Xbox Series X at launch

Earlier this week, Cyberpunk 2077 was pushed from September 17th to November 19th. This raised inquiries about no matter whether the open-globe RPG will run on the PlayStation five and Xbox Series X when the consoles launch this vacation season.
Now, developer CD Projekt Red has confirmed that Cyberpunk 2077 will, without a doubt, be playable on the two PlayStation five and Xbox Series X at launch. This will be accomplished by way of backward compatibility, so you will require to purchase the game on PlayStation four or Xbox One particular to perform it on the PS5 and Xbox Series X.
In a conference contact following the game’s delay, Adam Kicinski, CD Projekt Red president and joint CEO, confirmed that the game “will look better on the next-generation consoles from day one.”
Even further, Kicinski exposed that CD Projekt Red will roll out a “more robust update” to the game on PS5 and Xbox Series X that will take better benefit of the energy of the up coming-gen consoles. The developer says this update will come sometime in 2021.
Interestingly, this is the very first time that CD Projekt Red has stated that Cyberpunk 2077 will be backward compatible on PS5. So far, the developer has been leaning into its partnership with Microsoft to advertise the game’s standing as a cross-gen among Xbox One particular and Xbox Series X. Especially, Microsoft has been touting Cyberpunk 2077 as a marquee ‘Smart Delivery’ title, that means you can purchase the game on Xbox One particular and perform the enhanced model of the game on Xbox Series X at no extra price.
When Sony has nevertheless to detail the actual nature of the PS5’s backward compatibility, we now know at least that Cyberpunk 2077 will be one particular of the supported titles.
Picture credit score: CD Projekt Red
Supply: CD Projekt Red