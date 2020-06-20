Customers, Staff Adjust To Strict Health Guidelines As LA County Bars Reopen – Los Angeles

HERMOSA Seaside (CBSLA) — Friday evening marked the very first, and perhaps happiest, delighted hour close to L.A. County in a even though, as bars had been in a position to reopen soon after 3 months shut down due to coronavirus.

On a pre-pandemic Friday evening, the pier at Hermosa Seaside would have been packed with folks. Now, the crowds are substantially thinner — and, for most folks, that is just fine.

“We need this, we need to get back to life as normal…” explained Dan Wagner.

Except, it is not precisely organization as typical. Some hosts will be checking temperatures along with IDs in advance of clients can come in for a cold 1. Patrons will have to chat up their bar mates from a social distance and from behind a mask.

“I’m totally for it, everybody is keeping their distance and wearing their mask and I feel very safe,” Wagner explained.

When most had been delighted to abide by the tips, they even now manufactured for a jarring very first practical experience back in a bar.

“It sucks, you know, no one really wants to wear one,” explained Megan Tsujimura, manager at Patrick Molloy’s. “But you gotta keep people safe and we wanna stay open so…”

Patrick Molloy’s hasn’t but reopened the real bar. A single of the toughest hurdles may possibly be that the wellness division says clients can only sit at the bar if they are 6 feet from other clients and from the bartender. Managers are even now figuring out how that will get the job done.

“We want make sure we’re following all the rules and also giving good service,” Tsujimura explained.

What ever it seems like, clients seem to be ready to adapt.

“We gotta do what we gotta do. It’s that simple,” explained Hank Alvarez. “If [that means] sporting a mask all the time, I have no challenge with it whatsoever, it is component of lifestyle. It is a new matter we gotta get utilized to it, like 9/11 we adjusted, now this, we change once more.”

Other people are adjusting much more gradually — not very prepared to be out at a bar, or even an outside restaurant, just but.

“I think it’s too soon,” explained Lorena Willis. “When you think of other countries, they’re still in lockdown and I think that the reason we have so many cases is because we are too relaxed.”