Custom guitar from Prince’s 1980s prime sells for $563,500

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. — A customized guitar played by Prince at the height of his stardom in the 1980s and 1990s has offered for a staggering $563,500 at auction.

The “Blue Angel” Cloud two electrical guitar skyrocketed past the estimate of $100,000 to $200,000 it was anticipated to fetch at the Music Icons sale run by Julien’s Auctions on Friday and Saturday in Beverly Hills.

Prince played the blindingly blue guitar with the artist’s “love” symbol on its neck starting on the 1984 Purple Rain Tour, on the traditional albums “Lovesexy” and “Sign O’ The Times.” He utilized it into the early 1990s.

Archivists going by Prince’s possessions at his Paisley Park household and musical headquarters in Minnesota not long ago located the guitar that was imagined to be misplaced through the 4 many years due to the fact his death from an overdose at age 57. A comparable Prince guitar offered for $700,000 in 2016.

At the similar auction, a macrame belt that Elvis Presley wore about 30 occasions on stage brought in practically 10 occasions its anticipated selling price, with a ultimate bid of $298,000.

An ivory gown worn by Madonna in her 1990 “Vogue” video offered for $179,200.

The identities of the consumers have been not uncovered.

Objects nonetheless to be offered Saturday integrated Paul McCartney’s handwritten lyrics to the Beatles song “Maxwell’s Silver Hammer.”