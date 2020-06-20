Cricket South Africa’s 3TCricket challenge on hold for now

Cricket South Africa has postponed the Solidarity Cup, the very first cricket match set to be played following the coronavirus pandemic.

The match, which sees 3 teams of eight competing at the identical , was set for 27 June.

A new date for the fixture has however to be confirmed.

Cricket South Africa (CSA) has confirmed that the 3T Cricket Challenge, the Solidarity Cup, originally scheduled for 27 June at SuperSport Park, has been place on hold for now.

In a press release sent to the media on Saturday afternoon, CSA explained that the match will not go ahead as the operation group placing the fixture collectively, along with different occasion partners had established that “more work is needed” just before the match could consider area.

This is in spite of the truth that CSA director of cricket, Graeme Smith telling reporters the match would go ahead as planned at a press conference earlier this week.

“We’ve done extensive work and presented our plans, from hotels, to grounds, to zoning. Everything has been handled. We’ve been cleared to host the event,” Smith explained.

3 teams will consider component in the occasion: The Eagles will be captained by AB de Villiers, the Kingfishers by Kagiso Rabada and the Kites by Quinton de Kock.

CSA have explained a new date for the Solidarity Cup will be announced at some stage in the potential.

Complete CSA STATEMENT

“The operational teams behind the Solidarity match and occasion partners in collaboration with Cricket South Africa, 3TCricket and SuperSport met to contemplate the readiness to host the occasion on 27 June. Following this meeting, it has turn out to be clear that far more function is required in planning like approval.

A new date will be announced in due program.”

– Compiled by workers