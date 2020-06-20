Crews Quickly Control 2-Alarm Brush Fire on Yerba Buena Island – San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO ( SF) — Fire crews on Saturday afternoon responded to a two-alarm brush fire on Yerba Buena Island.

The California Highway Patrol closed the eastbound Yerba Buena off-ramp on the Bay Bridge about three:30 p.m. and issued a particular site visitors alert.

The San Francisco Firefighters 798 Twitter account posted pictures of a water boat functioning to extinguish the blaze and mentioned there had been water provide and entry concerns for the boat.

2ND ALARM FIRE ON TREASURE ISLAND. WATER Provide Troubles FOR LAND CREWS AND Entry Troubles FOR THE FIRE BOAT. @MattHaneySF @LondonBreed pic.twitter.com/E9Tbe2cr3V — San Francisco Firefighters 798 (@SFFFLocal798) June 20, 2020

