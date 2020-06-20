Crews Quickly Control 2-Alarm Brush Fire on Yerba Buena Island – San Francisco

Matilda Coleman
SAN FRANCISCO ( SF) — Fire crews on Saturday afternoon responded to a two-alarm brush fire on Yerba Buena Island.

The California Highway Patrol closed the eastbound Yerba Buena off-ramp on the Bay Bridge about three:30 p.m. and issued a particular site visitors alert.

The San Francisco Firefighters 798 Twitter account posted pictures of a water boat functioning to extinguish the blaze and mentioned there had been water provide and entry concerns for the boat.

