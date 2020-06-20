Corrections Officers Of Color Sue Ramsey County For Discrimination

MINNEAPOLIS () — Eight corrections officers of shade are suing Ramsey County for discrimination.

An lawyer representing the officers say they get the job done at the Ramsey County Grownup Detention Center. She says supervisors at the facility prohibited all correctional officers of shade from coming into or doing work on the floor the place former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was getting held.

Chauvin is charged with murder in George Floyd’s death.

Eight workers of shade who had been on duty at the time of this incident filed expenses of discrimination towards Ramsey County with the Minnesota Division of Human Rights.

Much more is anticipated to be explained when the group’s attorney speaks Sunday. reached out to Ramsey County officials for comment but have not heard back.