Coronavirus Updates: Latest News and Analysis

Right after various Big League Baseball teams reported constructive coronavirus exams for gamers and workers members, the Yankees and Mets determined to move their preseason instruction from Florida, the place situations have been spiking, to their residence stadiums in New York, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo announced on Saturday afternoon.

The announcement came quickly right after M.L.B. temporarily closed all of its spring instruction services, which are in Florida and Arizona, for deep cleanings and asked men and women to be examined for the virus prior to returning.

5 teams — the Philadelphia Phillies, the Los Angeles Angels, the San Francisco Giants, the Toronto Blue Jays and Houston Astros — have confirmed that gamers, other workers or men and women linked to them had examined constructive or exhibited signs and symptoms of Covid-19, the illness brought on by the coronavirus.

M.L.B. suspended its spring instruction on March 12 and indefinitely postponed the begin of the common season. But as the league and its players’ union not long ago appeared to make progress in their protracted talks in excess of returning to the area — with the common season probably starting up in July — some gamers returned to the instruction services for restricted, voluntary routines.

The Yankees’ spring instruction facility is in Tampa, Fla., and the Mets’ is in Port St. Lucie.

When Florida has reported a record quantity of new situations 3 days in a row, like four,049 on Saturday, the quantity of new situations in New York has tapered off due to the fact it peaked in April, with the governor reporting only 716 on Saturday.

Mr. Cuomo explained Mets gamers would commence to train subsequent week at Citi Area in Queens. It was unclear when the Yankees would arrive at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx, but the workforce confirmed that the stadium would turn into its preseason instruction web site.

As opposed to other sports activities leagues, this kind of as the N.B.A. or M.L.S., which planned to resume perform in sequestered bubbles close to Orlando, M.L.B. has been aiming to perform its common season at its residence stadiums.