Coronavirus pandemic “accelerating”, WHO warns, as Brazil tops one million cases

The coronavirus pandemic is “accelerating”, the Globe Wellbeing Organisation (WHO) warned.

The WHO”s Director-Standard advised reporters on Friday that much more than 150,000 new cases of COVID-19 have been recorded in the previous hrs, in what was the highest quantity of new infections per single day on record.

Practically half of the newly reported cases have been from the Americas, wherever Brazil announced it passed one million cases but substantial numbers also came from South Asia and the Middle East.

“The planet is in a new and hazardous phase,” Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus stated, including that confinement measures, this kind of as social-distancing, mask-sporting and hand-washing, are nevertheless required to halt the pandemic.

He also addressed his considerations above “the extremely actual and existing danger of widespread transmission of COVID-19 in refugee camps, wherever the pandemic “is exposing many refugees to even more severe hardship”.

“We have a shared duty to do everything we can to prevent, detect and respond to the transmission of COVID-19 among refugee populations,” Ghebreyesus stressed.

More than eight.six million cases have been reported globally due to the fact the starting of the pandemic, and much more than 460,000 lives have been misplaced, in accordance to the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center.

The US stays the worst-hit nation, accounting for 119,00 deaths, followed by Brazil, with just about 49,000 fatalities.

There is nevertheless no vaccine for coronavirus, on the other hand this week scientists in the United kingdom observed that a very low-value steroid named dexamethasone could minimize mortality by up to a third in COVID-19 sufferers with significant respiratory issues.