Coronavirus: New Covid-19 tracing tool appears on smartphones

Picture copyright

Getty Photos

A Covid-19 tracing software package tool has appeared in the settings of each Android phones and iPhones as portion of an update of their working programs.

The “exposure notification” tool is switched off by default, and is not a tracing app itself.

It allows an app to run in the background even though nevertheless utilizing Bluetooth.

This lets the app measure the distance involving two handsets – and then alert the cell phone proprietor if a person close to them later on exams good for Covid-19.

In the United kingdom there is at this time no offered speak to-tracing app.

The update has induced some confusion, with folks querying the new addition to their handsets on social media.

“This is not a new app but is an extra element added to the phones’ operating systems to enable approved developers to build apps that can potentially warn of proximity to infected individuals,” mentioned personal computer scientist Prof Alan Woodward, of Surrey University.

“Only apps approved by Google and Apple will be included in their app stores where they try to make use of this facility.”

Picture copyright

APPLE/GOOGLE Picture caption



The equipment (Apple on the left, Android on the appropriate) have appeared in the cell phone settings





On iPhones it can be identified in the settings app, by means of the privacy menu and then wellness sub-segment. On Android phones it can be in the Google (providers and preferences) segment of the settings menu.

It does not operate with the well-liked Covid Symptom Review app, which has been downloaded far more than 3m occasions.

A crew of NHS developers had constructed a speak to-tracing app and trialled it on the Isle of Wight but the United kingdom government is now setting up to include software package produced by Apple and Google.

This tool is portion of that collaboration involving the tech giants.

It allows handsets to exchange information and alert folks if they have been close to a person who is identified to have coronavirus.

Even so that information is not stored anyplace centrally – which was what the United kingdom at first needed to do.