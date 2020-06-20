Coronavirus In Minnesota: MDH Reports 438 Cases Of COVID-19, Hospitalizations Continue To Decrease

Coronavirus: Latest News | Community Resources | COVID-19 Info | Download Our New App | CBSN Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS () – Minnesota Division of Wellness has reported 438 further scenarios of COVID-19 and 12 deaths.

Given that the pandemic began in Minnesota in March, 32,467 men and women have examined good for the virus. Of that amount, 28,205 scenarios no longer need isolation.

Cumulatively, one,372 men and women have died all through the state, the huge vast majority of which passed away in lengthy-phrase care services and nursing houses. Of Friday’s 12 deaths, 9 took location in an assisted residing household. 1 individual was homeless.

On Friday, 16,815 exams have been processed all through the state, as Minnesota seeks to administer 20,000 exams each day.

The amount of men and women needing hospitalization in Minnesota has steadily declined above the previous week: on Friday, 324 have been in the hospital, of which 161 have been in the ICU. For comparison, on June 13, 390 men and women have been in the hospital, with 191 in the ICU.

The MDH stresses that “not all suspected cases of COVID-19 are tested, so this data is not representative of the total number of people in Minnesota who have or had COVID-19.” All information collected is preliminary and might modify as scenarios are investigated, in accordance to MDH.

