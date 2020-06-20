Cornerman defends ignoring Max Rohskopf’s pleas to ‘call’ UFC fight

Max Rohskopf had had adequate in his UFC Battle Evening bout Saturday vs. Austin Hubbard in Las Vegas. He desired to halt, and he stated so repeatedly. Robert Drysdale, his prime cornerman, did not want to hear it.

Rohskopf had taken the fight on significantly less than a week’s discover, was absorbing punishment and was trailing on the judges’ cards. Drysdale, however, refused to permit his fighter to quit on his stool.

Pay attention to their exchange following Round two:

An inspector from the Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC) at some point stepped in and ended the light-weight bout, ESPN’s Ariel Helwani reported. Hubbard was awarded a TKO victory.

Drysdale advised Helwani afterward that he stood by what he did.

“I expect excellence from the people I train because I love them,” he advised Helwani. “[Rohskopf] was not significantly harm, and I felt he required a psychological push. I would count on the similar from my coach.”

Drysdale extra that it is his occupation to push a fighter. “I did my job, and I have no regrets because I believe Max has potential to be one of the greats,” he advised Helwani.

Rohskopf (five-one) did not communicate with reporters following the fight.

NSAC executive director Bob Bennett advised ESPN the commission will “look into” the exchange and may possibly punish Rohskopf’s corner.

“We may well want to consider disciplinary action on them. That does not sound like they are hunting out for a fighter. Certainly, he did not want to come out [and fight],” Bennett advised Helwani.