Congressman Adam Schiff Drops Endorsement Of LA County District Attorney Jackie Lacey – Los Angeles

BURBANK (CBSLA) — Democratic Rep. Adam Schiff of Burbank announced on Saturday that he no longer endorses Los Angeles County District Attorney Jackie Lacey.

Schiff mentioned in a tweet, “This is a rare time in our nation’s history. We have a responsibility to make profound changes to end systemic racism and reform criminal justice.”

He continued, “(43rd District California Assemblymember) Laura Friedman and I no longer feel our endorsement of Jackie Lacey a year ago has the same meaning. We have decided to withdraw it.”

The announcement comes soon after weeks of protests outdoors L.A. Hall of Justice, which serves as Lacey’s workplace.

Activists have targeted Lacey, who is an African American lady, for not prosecuting additional police officers for misconduct.

Lacey has touted her record of “taking tough cases to trial,” encouraged peaceful protests and referred to as for additional teaching of police officers across the board.

“As an African American woman, I’m always seeking justice,” Lacey mentioned. “But oftentimes, I look at the facts of the case and they are not prosecutable because maybe the person has a weapon or a gun or they shot someone or they knifed someone.”

Lacey is presently operating for a third phrase as D.A. and is up for reelection in a November runoff against former San Francisco D.A. George Gascón, a former LAPD officer.

She mentioned she has no programs to resign regardless of calls for her to phase down.