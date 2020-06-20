Congo president’s chief of staff guilty in corruption trial

The fees stem from what the court explained was “unequivocal” participation in the embezzlement of income from tasks undertaken by the president for the duration of his initially 100 days in workplace final yr.

Kamerhe also was sentenced to 10 many years of ineligibility to be a political candidate or vote.

He was appointed chief of staff as element of a deal created in 2018 with Tshisekedi that was to see Kamerhe run for president in 2023.

He has been a political heavyweight for additional than 15 many years. He served as president of the Nationwide Assembly from 2007 to 2009 soon after assisting lead former President Joseph Kabila’s initially election campaign in 2006. He then broke away from Kabila and ran for president in 2011, putting third.

Lebanese contractor Jammal Samih was located guilty of the exact same fees and sentenced to 20 many years of forced labor and expulsion from Congo at the finish of his sentence. The third defendant, Jeannot Muhima, was sentenced to two many years of forced labor.

Carley Petesch in Dakar, Senegal contributed.