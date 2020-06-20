Como Conservatory To Reopen Next Week

MINNEAPOLIS () — The conservatory in St. Paul is set to re-open to guests Monday at diminished capability.

The Como Park Zoo and Conservatory says the developing will open everyday up coming week from 10 a.m. to four p.m. and make it possible for 250 folks at a time. Reservations are expected for all guests, and masks should be worn at all instances.

Reservations can be produced at the Como Zoo web site. Reservations are legitimate up to 4 folks young children are integrated.

The Como Zoo stays closed. Officials say they are waiting for the state to move into the up coming phase in its response to the COVID-19 pandemic.