Columnist Targets Rangers Baseball For Name Change Due To Law Agency’s Racist Past: ‘It Should Be An Intolerable Embarrassment To Fans’

ARLINGTON, Texas () – The calls for adjustments to sports activities workforce mascots, college songs and meals brand names that may well have a racist historical past are now taking aim at the Texas Rangers.

Chicago Tribune columnist Steve Chapman writes that Main League Baseball ought to force the workforce to modify its identify primarily based on new revelations of racial injustice in the Texas Rangers law enforcement company.

“The Rangers name is an affront to Hispanics, African Americans and anyone who favors racial equity. It should be an intolerable embarrassment to the owners and fans. Even Quaker Oats’ Aunt Jemima brand had to go. And Aunt Jemima never murdered anyone,” Chapman wrote.

The Texas Rangers have still to perform a game at their new indoor ballpark Globe Daily life Discipline.

They may well in no way get a possibility, at least below their present identify, if a motion to modify it is effective.

“If we have to we have to, but I don’t agree with it,” stated Rangers fan DJ Catron.

Catron stated he was stunned to hear the workforce was the emphasis of a Chicago Tribune column, which says Texas ought to it give up the identify Rangers, which honors a police force with brutal, racist historical past.

Former Dallas City Councilman and LULAC Nationwide President Domingo Garcia agrees.

“It’s a terrible history that shouldn’t be honored by a baseball team or TV series or anything else,” stated Garcia.

A new guide about the lawmen who served in the Texas Rangers soon after the Civil War depicts quite a few of them as corrupt and racist.

The guide is motive a statue of a Texas Ranger was just lately eliminated from a terminal at Adore Discipline.

The Texas Rangers had been historically a racist, terrorist organization they participated in the extermination of Native Americans

Some sports activities teams like the Washington Redskins have lengthy resisted calls for a mascot modify.

At the University of Texas , the college song, “The Eyes of Texas” could be replaced since of its controversial origin and a North Texas substantial college may well quickly no longer be the operating rebels.

But some Rangers followers say their workforce has small to no connection to its namesake.

“I don’t think it’s going to change, I just wish they would keep it like it is, it’s all history, whether do you like it or not it’s history,” stated Catron.

The momentum to eradicate racially charged symbols and names has in no way been more powerful.

11 asked the Rangers baseball workforce for comment on the matter and they offered this written response:

“While we may well have initially taken our identify from the law enforcement company, considering that 1971 the Texas Rangers Baseball Club has forged its very own, independent identity. The Texas Rangers Baseball Club stands for equality. We condemn racism, bigotry and discrimination in all types.

“To help bring about meaningful change, we are committed to listening to and supporting our communities of color. Over the past 30 years, the Texas Rangers Foundation has invested more than $45 million on programs and grants in the areas of health, education and crisis assistance for youth in our underserved communities. We go forward committed to do even more, with a renewed promise that the Texas Rangers name will represent solutions and hope for a better future for our communities.”