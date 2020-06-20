Cockburn councillor denies racism in Perth

A Western Australian councillor is refusing to stage down soon after staying caught in a racism storm on the net.

City of Cockburn councillor Michael Separovic, 30, has sparked protests soon after his remarks on social media.

The self-confessed “expert troll” explained he did not care about racial politics – “black, white, yellow or green”.

Cr Separovic insisted his remarks have been just jokes.

“If me pointing out that people are ruining the Black Lives Matter hashtag is racist, then okay, I’m racist then, I suppose,” he explained.

Asked straight if he was racist, he explained “of course not”.

Cockburn councillor Michael Separovic has denied he is racist soon after some attacks on his tweets. ()

Above the previous week, his tweets have touched on controversial racial subjects.

“I see no value in the Black Lives Matter movement because it’s inherently racial. ALL lives matter,” he wrote at one particular stage.

“They have some points, sure. But any organisation that exists purely for racial reasons is bad.”

The Black Lives Matter motion is largely committed to ending the disproportionate deaths of black Americans at the hands of police.

“The only thing I’ve done wrong is having people I shouldn’t trust on my Facebook page, that’s it,” Cr Separovic explained.

Protesters allege Cr Separovic has breached the city’s code of perform, but Cockburn Council does not have that energy, which belongs to the Nearby Government Minister.

Cr Separovic criticised the Black Lives Matter motion. ()

“We’ll wait for the process, but I think the feeling from the councillors is there needs to be some strong action taken,” mayor Logan Howlett explained.

But Cr Separovic explained he was not going to resign.

“I’ve been elected until October 2021,” he explained.