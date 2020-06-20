Close, but no cigar: Limpopo cops catch 2 with illicit cigarettes worth R300 000

Two suspects have been arrested in Limpopo for the possession of illicit cigarettes worth above R300 000.

Police have arrested two suspects in Alldays for possession of illicit cigarettes.

The 23 boxes of cigarettes have an estimated worth of above R300 000.

The motor vehicle applied to transport the cigarettes has also been confiscated.

Two suspects have been arrested in Limpopo for the possession of illicit cigarettes worth much more than R300 000.

The accused, aged 29 and 35, have been arrested on Friday evening even though transporting the cigarettes in the Alldays policing location outdoors Makhado.

Officers have been on patrol when they spotted a suspicious motor motor vehicle inside of the Alldays CBD, explained police spokesperson Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe.

“They pulled it off the road, searched it and recovered 23 boxes of illicit cigarettes with the estimated value of R307 441,” explained Ngoepe.

“The two suspects were immediately arrested for possession of illicit cigarettes and their motor vehicle was also confiscated.”

The suspects are anticipated to seem just before Senwabarwana Magistrate’s Court on Monday and a police investigation is nonetheless below way.